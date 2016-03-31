Killing Joke release New Cold War video

Killing Joke have released a video for their track New Cold War.

The song features on Jaz Coleman and co’s latest album Pylon, which was released in 2015.

Bassist Martin ‘Youth’ Glover said of the record: “It’s stark, brutal industrial suicide. It’s the third in a tryptich of albums – Absolute Dissent, MMXII and now Pylon.

“We remain genre-blind so our music will always cover a vast spectrum of influences, from disco right through to heavy metal and beyond.”

The band have also announced a show at London’s Brixton Academy on November 4 under The Great Gathering banner. Support will be announced in due course.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 1) via MyTicket and SeeTickets.

May 26: Catton Hall Beared Theory Festival, UK

Oct 08: Bognor Regis Rockaway Beach Bultin’s, UK

Nov 04: London Brixton Academy, UK