Killer Be Killed unleash hell with incendiary video for Dream Gone Bad

With their self-titled 2014 debut album, Killer Be Killed – Max Cavalera, former The Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and Converge drummer Ben Koller – proved themselves to be that rarest of entities: a supergroup worthy of the name. And their new single, Dream Gone Bad, a second taster of the quartet’s forthcoming second album, Reluctant Hero shows that their inner fires are still raging.

Troy Sanders says of the song: “Dissecting the idea of uncertainty and how you pull from that to find your way. Dream Gone Bad was initially spearheaded by Max and I, and as I listen back, through the collaborative process this creation’s final form has now become a dream-come-true.”

Reluctant Hero is due for release via Nuclear Blast on November 20. The album’s first single, Deconstructing Self-Destruction, was released last month.

Killer Be Killed: Reluctant Hero track listing

1. Deconstructing Self-Destruction

2. Dream Gone Bad

3. Left Of Center

4. Inner Calm From Outer Storms

5. Filthy Vagabond

6. From A Crowded Wound

7. The Great Purge

8. Comfort From Nothing

9. Animus

10. Dead Limbs

11. Reluctant Hero