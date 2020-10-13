Trending

Killer Be Killed unleash hell with incendiary video for Dream Gone Bad

US alt. metal supergroup Killer Be Killed blaze back with Dream Gone Bad

Killer Be Killed
(Image credit: Jim Louvau)

With their self-titled 2014 debut album, Killer Be KilledMax Cavalera, former The Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and Converge drummer Ben Koller – proved themselves to be that rarest of entities: a supergroup worthy of the name. And their new single, Dream Gone Bad, a second taster of the quartet’s forthcoming second album, Reluctant Hero shows that their inner fires are still raging.

Troy Sanders says of the song: “Dissecting the idea of uncertainty and how you pull from that to find your way. Dream Gone Bad was initially spearheaded by Max and I, and as I listen back, through the collaborative process this creation’s final form has now become a dream-come-true.”

Reluctant Hero is due for release via Nuclear Blast on November 20. The album’s first single, Deconstructing Self-Destruction, was released last month.

Killer Be Killed: Reluctant Hero track listing

1. Deconstructing Self-Destruction
2. Dream Gone Bad
3. Left Of Center
4. Inner Calm From Outer Storms
5. Filthy Vagabond
6. From A Crowded Wound
7. The Great Purge
8. Comfort From Nothing
9. Animus
10. Dead Limbs
11. Reluctant Hero

