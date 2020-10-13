Killer Be Killed unleash hell with incendiary video for Dream Gone Bad

With their self-titled 2014 debut album, Killer Be Killed – Max Cavalera, former The Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and Converge drummer Ben Koller – proved themselves to be that rarest of entities: a supergroup worthy of the name. And their new single, Dream Gone Bad, a second taster of the quartet’s forthcoming second album, Reluctant Hero shows that their inner fires are still raging.
Troy Sanders says of the song: “Dissecting the idea of uncertainty and how you pull from that to find your way. Dream Gone Bad was initially spearheaded by Max and I, and as I listen back, through the collaborative process this creation’s final form has now become a dream-come-true.”
Reluctant Hero is due for release via Nuclear Blast on November 20. The album’s first single, Deconstructing Self-Destruction, was released last month.
Killer Be Killed: Reluctant Hero track listing
1. Deconstructing Self-Destruction
2. Dream Gone Bad
3. Left Of Center
4. Inner Calm From Outer Storms
5. Filthy Vagabond
6. From A Crowded Wound
7. The Great Purge
8. Comfort From Nothing
9. Animus
10. Dead Limbs
11. Reluctant Hero