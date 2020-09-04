Hear supergroup Killer Be Killed’s lethal comeback single Deconstructing Self-Destruction

With their self-titled 2014 debut album, Killer Be Killed – featuring the combined talents of Max Cavalera, former The Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and Converge drummer Ben Koller – proved themselves to be that rarest of entities: a supergroup worthy of the name. Six years on, the quartet have completed their second album, Reluctant Hero, set for release via Nuclear Blast on November 20, and you can hear the first fruit of their renewed labour right here, right now, in the form of the storming Deconstructing Self-Destruction.

“This has been a long time coming. It feels great to be getting this out,” says Greg Puciato, speaking about both the single, and the forthcoming Josh Wilbur-produced album. “Also can I say that Troy's verse vocals are fucking insane? What an entrance! Go for a drive and roll the windows down and crank this thing up.”

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Killer Be Killed: Reluctant Hero track listing

1. Deconstructing Self-Destruction

2. Dream Gone Bad

3. Left Of Center

4. Inner Calm From Outer Storms

5. Filthy Vagabond

6. From A Crowded Wound

7. The Great Purge

8. Comfort From Nothing

9. Animus

10. Dead Limbs

11. Reluctant Hero