Kid Rock releases pro-Donald Trump t-shirts

Kid Rock has released a line of t-shirts backing US president-elect Donald Trump.

One t-shirt design jokes that states which voted red are labelled ‘The United States of America’ and states that went blue are called ‘Dumbfuckistan.’ Another shirt reads God, Guns And Trump,’ while a third suggests that opponents of Trump have a ’D’ in their mouth.

Rock voiced his support for Trump earlier this year. He told Rolling Stone: “I’m digging Trump. I feel like a lot of people, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, feel like if you get Hillary or Bernie, or you get Rubio or Cruz or whoever, there’s going to be the same shit.

“My feeling is, let the motherfucking business guy run it like a fucking business. And his campaign has been entertaining as shit.”

Rock is one of only a handful in rock and metal to support the Republican candidate. Singer Ted Nugent, who had performed at a Trump rally in Michigan, publicly celebrated his win over Hillary Clinton last month.

In a video he shared, Nugent said: “I’m getting up to go deer hunting this morning because I’m a free man. We defied the status quo, we defied the establishment. God bless you Donald Trump.

“America still has a soul. Not everybody, but enough of us. We declared our independence, and we told Hillary Clinton we don’t accept liars, scammers, thieves and rotten freedom-hating, constitution-hating, conniving criminals to be President. Thank you America, good going.”

The Kid Rock Trump-themed t-shirts are now available on his webstore.

Kid Rock Trump t-shirt

