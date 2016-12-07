Prince honoured by Christmas lights display

Prince has been honoured in a Christmas lights display close to the late musician’s Paisley Park estate.

A family who live near to the mansion once owned by Prince decided to pay tribute to the singer and guitarist in their annual display at their home after his death earlier this year.

And among a host of traditional Christmas songs used in the festive spectacle in the city of Chaska, Minnesota, they’ve honoured him by playing his trademark track Purple Rain.

While it plays during an intermission in the main display, the house is lit by purple neon lights, a Prince symbol rotates, and a screen shows images of the musician. Watch it below.

The family say: “Our show is five minutes from Prince’s Paisley Park recording studio and residence – and his passing this year greatly affected our local community.

“So we decided to honour the great Purple One with a short and simple display during the intermission of our Christmas light show.”

In October, Paisley Park was given the green light to become a permanent museum by the local city council. It’s now open with further information available through the official Paisley­ Park website.

Prince died aged 57 following an accidental fentanyl overdose at home in April.