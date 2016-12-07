Clutch's Neil Fallon says bad songs are part of learning process

Clutch’s Neil Fallon says that making bad songs is all part of the learning process.
The singer says he has no regrets over the band’s “not-so-great” material because it helped them make better music.
Fallon tells Music Radar: “It’s as good as disowning a kid. Even if I don’t really care for one, we still made it. It’s all part of the learning process.
“To make great songs you have to make not-so-great songs. There’s some early stuff we don’t play, but we’ve changed over 25 years and it feels awkward. Saying that, we just started playing Passive Restraints from 92.”
Though he says choosing their best song is like picking a favourite child, Fallon says he’s “pretty proud” of their song The Regulator.
He adds: “It was a kind of different thing for us and a bit risky doing almost a ballad with the fingerpicking thing. It was one of those songs that wrote itself very quickly and easily, and after all these years I still like it.”
Frontman Fallon revealed earlier this year that the band wanted to avoid playing it safe with their music, adding: “There are artists who see success with a song then try different versions of that song for the rest of their career – and that sounds very depressing. I would rather take a risk and fail at it.”
Clutch are on the road in support of their 11th studio album Psychic Warfare.
