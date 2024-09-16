REO Speedwagon have announced that they will cease touring after this year due to "irreconcilable differences" between frontman Kevin Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall. The news comes days after the band finished their Summer Road Trip co-headline tour with Train, a run of dates they've been playing without Hall, who is recuperating from back surgery.

Hall, who joined REO Speedwagon in 1977 in time to play on the band's breakthrough album You Can Tune A Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish, has been replaced on the current tour by renowned session man Matt Bissonette.

"Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now," write the band. "If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect.

"Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour. Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years.

"For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well.

"Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin. So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal [Doughty, keyboards], Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever."

Responding on Facebook, Hall said, "Never ever thought it would end like this and I'm heartbroken. Please know Neal and I did everything in our power to try and keep the Wagon rolling. I am so appreciative of all the amazing love and support. You guys have been very vocal and clear in your wishes for me to return to the stage. Trust me... that's all I wanted too. We all deserved a farewell tour.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"For the record, I wanted REO Speedwagon to continue to tour with the lineup of Kevin, myself, Dave [Amato, guitar], Bryan [Hitt, drums] and Derek [Hilland, keyboards]. Just as it was prior to my necessary, planned and successful back surgery."

REO Speedwagon's last show was at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, on September 8. Since that date, the band have cancelled two shows in Chula Vista and Phoenix due to Cronin falling ill, and the frontman also reports that he has undergone emergency surgery.

Writing on Facebook, Cronin says, "Lying here tethered to various beeping machines, makes a guy think. I have had plenty of free time this past week to appreciate the love in the eyes of my wife and kids, as they have gathered around me here every single day.

"I have so much more life to live, and have re-examined what I want to do with the rest of my time here, and who I want to be surrounded by while I do it. I need to be lifted by those around me, and in return, to lift them.

"I feel excited at the prospect of creating and playing the best music I have in me, with the best artists, musicians, and people who will have me. And I promise to continue giving my best, and appreciating the gift of music which has allowed me this life."

REO Speedwagon's next scheduled show is at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, CA, on September 27. Full dates below.

Sep 27: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA

Sep 28: Coarsegold Chukchansi Gold Casino & Resort, CA

Oct 02: Las Vegas Venetian Theatre, NV

Oct 04: Las Vegas Venetian Theatre, NV

Oct 05: Las Vegas Venetian Theatre, NV

Oct 23: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Oct 24: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Oct 26: Bozeman Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MT

Nov 06: Grand Rapids The Van Andel Arena, MI*

Nov 08: Cedar Rapids Alliant Energy PowerHouse, IA*

Nov 09: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL*

Nov 12: Toledo Huntington Center, OH*

Nov 13: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI*

Nov 15: Jonesboro First National Bank Arena, AR*

Nov 16: Corbin Corbin Arena, KY*

Nov 19: Duluth Amsoil Arena, MN*

Nov 20: Rochester Mayo Civic Center, MN*

Nov 22: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL*

Nov 23: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY*

* = with Loverboy

Tickets are available via the REO Speedwagon website.