Kee Marcello for UK tour

Former Europe, Easy Action and K2 guitarist Kee Marcello will tour the UK with his solo band in October.

It coincides with the announcement of a Gibson Les Paul signature edition guitar, and ties in with a run of clinic appearances at educational establishments and music shops.

And his fifth solo album, the follow-up to 2013’s Judas Kiss, is to be announced soon.

Last year Marcello argued he’d been right to refuse an invitation to return to Europe in 2003, saying: “Joey Tempest and me had different views on what musical direction the group would need to take in order to make it back to the top. Seems like I was right.”

Oct 01: Cardiff Globe

Oct 02: London Camden Underworld

Oct 04: Stourbridge River Rooms

Oct 05: Bolton Railway

Oct 06: Evesham Iron Road

Oct 07: London Gibson Guitars Live Room

Oct 09: Scunthorpe Lincoln Imp

Oct 10: Glasgow Hard Rock Cafe

Oct 12: Swansea Sin City