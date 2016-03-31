Katatonia release Old Heart Falls lyric video

Katatonia have issued a lyric video for their track Old Heart Falls.
It’s the first material lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Fall Of Hearts, out on May 20 via Peaceville Records.
Vocalist and guitarist Jonas Renkse says of the track: “A song with lush textures, distinct dynamics and a memorable chorus are the trademarks to some of the most beloved Katatonia songs.
“Old Heart Falls substantiates all of those attributes, but is not by any means defining the album as a whole. There is more to come.”
Earlier this month, the band revealed that Paradise Lost’s Greg Mackintosh appears on the record, which is the Swedish outfit’s first with guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen.
The Fall Of Hearts is now available for pre-order in CD, vinyl, earbook, CD/DVD and bundle editions.
Katatonia have a number of festival dates scheduled for this year, with further live shows to be announced in due course.
Katatonia The Fall Of Hearts tracklist
- Takeover
- Serein
- Old Heart Falls
- Decima
- Sanction
- Residual
- Serac
- Last Song Before The Fade
- Shifts
- The Night Subscriber
- Pale Flag
- Passer
Bonus tracks
- Vakaren (CD/DVD & Deluxe Edition)
- Sistere (LP & Deluxe Edition)
- Wide Awake In Quietus (Digital & Deluxe Edition)
Katatonia 2016 tour dates
Apr 29: Kopervik Karmoygeddon Festival, Norway
Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 03: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland
Jul 10: Bouckenborgh Anterwerp Metal Festival, Belgium
Jul 27: Sibiu, ARTmania Festival, Romania
Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival, Portugal
Aug 20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Sep 04: Sao Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil
Sep 22: Polvdiv Roman Theatre, Bulgaria
Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands