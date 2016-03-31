Katatonia release Old Heart Falls lyric video

Katatonia have issued a lyric video for their track Old Heart Falls.

It’s the first material lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Fall Of Hearts, out on May 20 via Peaceville Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Jonas Renkse says of the track: “A song with lush textures, distinct dynamics and a memorable chorus are the trademarks to some of the most beloved Katatonia songs.

“Old Heart Falls substantiates all of those attributes, but is not by any means defining the album as a whole. There is more to come.”

Earlier this month, the band revealed that Paradise Lost’s Greg Mackintosh appears on the record, which is the Swedish outfit’s first with guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen.

The Fall Of Hearts is now available for pre-order in CD, vinyl, earbook, CD/DVD and bundle editions.

Katatonia have a number of festival dates scheduled for this year, with further live shows to be announced in due course.

Katatonia The Fall Of Hearts tracklist

Takeover Serein Old Heart Falls Decima Sanction Residual Serac Last Song Before The Fade Shifts The Night Subscriber Pale Flag Passer

Bonus tracks

Vakaren (CD/DVD & Deluxe Edition) Sistere (LP & Deluxe Edition) Wide Awake In Quietus (Digital & Deluxe Edition)

Apr 29: Kopervik Karmoygeddon Festival, Norway

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 03: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 10: Bouckenborgh Anterwerp Metal Festival, Belgium

Jul 27: Sibiu, ARTmania Festival, Romania

Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival, Portugal

Aug 20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Sep 04: Sao Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil

Sep 22: Polvdiv Roman Theatre, Bulgaria

Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands