Katatonia announce The Fall Of Hearts

Katatonia have announced their next album will be titled The Fall Of Hearts.

It’ll be released on May 20 and will be their first studio work to feature drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen and guitarist Roger Ojersson. View a teaser trailer below.

The band say of the follow-up to 2012’s Dead End Kings: “This album is probably everything we unknowingly ever dreamed of to release.

“It’s a bleak but adventurous journey through our elements. We haven’t held back – we have pushed to get forward and backward in the ever spiralling night of our musical legacy.”

A full tracklist will be revealed in due course.

Katatonia have a handful of live dates scheduled over the coming months.

Mar 12: Gothenburg Metal Town Festival, Sweden

Apr 29: Kopervik Karmoygeddon Festival, Norway

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 03: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 9-10: Bouckenborgh Anterwerp Metal Festival, Belgium

Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival, Portugal

Aug 17-20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany