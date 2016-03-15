Katatonia reveal The Fall Of Hearts details

Katatonia have revealed the tracklist and available formats for upcoming album The Fall Of Hearts.

The follow-up to 2012’s Dead End Kings is their first with guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen, and it arrives on May 20 via Peaceville Records.

The band have also confirmed that Paradise Lost guitarist Greg Mackintosh makes a guest appearance on one of the bonus tracks.

Katatonia recently said: “This album is probably everything we unknowingly ever dreamed of. It’s a bleak but adventurous journey through our elements. We have pushed to get forward and backward in the ever spiralling night of our musical legacy.”

The Fall Of Hearts is now available for pre-order in CD, vinyl, earbook, CD/DVD and bundle editions.

Tracklist

Takeover

Serein

Old Heart Falls

Decima

Sanction

Residual

Serac

Last Song Before The Fade

Shifts

The Night Subscriber

Pale Flag

Passer

Bonus tracks

Vakaren (CD/DVD & Deluxe Edition)

Sistere (LP & Deluxe Edition)

Wide Awake In Quietus (Digital & Deluxe Edition)