Katatonia release new live video for Lacquer

Swedish prog metallers Katatonia have released a live clip of Lacquer. The track is taken from the band's upcoming live album, Dead Air, which will be released through Peaceville Records on November 13.

The 20-song set was recorded when Katatonia performed an extensive and majestic set of fan favourites plus the live premiere of 3 songs from City Burials, captured during their May 2020 lockdown session.

"Dead Air is a document and a remembrance of a strange and surreal situation, as well as true evidence of the love for music – both ours and that shown by our fans," says singer Jonas Renkse.

The recording, mixing & engineering work was orchestrated by David Castillo, notable for his extensive body of work with Katatonia to date, and the performance itself was professionally filmed by Blackbox Video.

Dead Air is available as a gatefold double LP; a limited edition 3-disc set featuring 2 audio discs and DVD format and digitally.

Get Dead Air.