Katatonia launch Serein lyric video

Katatonia have released a lyric video for their track Serein.
It features on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming 10th album The Fall Of Hearts – out on May 20 via Peaceville Records.
Singer Jonas Renske tells Billboard: “Serein is one of the more straightforward songs on the album – very guitar-driven, quite upbeat but still packed with emotion. Looking forward to trying this one out live.”
Katatonia previously released a lyric video for Old Heart Falls. The band play a number of shows in the coming months. The Fall Of Hearts is available for pre-order.
Katatonia: The Fall Of Hearts tracklist
- Takeover
- Serein
- Old Heart Falls
- Decima
- Sanction
- Residual
- Serac
- Last Song Before The Fade
- Shifts
- The Night Subscriber
- Pale Flag
- Passer
Katatonia 2016 tour dates
Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 03: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland
Jul 9-10: Bouckenborgh Anterwerp Metal Festival, Belgium
Jul 29: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania
Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival, Portugal
Aug 17-20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Aug 28: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico
Aug 31: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
Sep 02: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina
Sep 04: Sao Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil
Sep 22: Polvdiv, Roman Theatre, Bulgaria
Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands
Oct 21: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK