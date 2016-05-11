Katatonia launch Serein lyric video

Katatonia have released a lyric video for their track Serein.

It features on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming 10th album The Fall Of Hearts – out on May 20 via Peaceville Records.

Singer Jonas Renske tells Billboard: “Serein is one of the more straightforward songs on the album – very guitar-driven, quite upbeat but still packed with emotion. Looking forward to trying this one out live.”

Katatonia previously released a lyric video for Old Heart Falls. The band play a number of shows in the coming months. The Fall Of Hearts is available for pre-order.

Katatonia: The Fall Of Hearts tracklist

Takeover Serein Old Heart Falls Decima Sanction Residual Serac Last Song Before The Fade Shifts The Night Subscriber Pale Flag Passer

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 03: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 9-10: Bouckenborgh Anterwerp Metal Festival, Belgium

Jul 29: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania

Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival, Portugal

Aug 17-20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 28: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico

Aug 31: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Sep 02: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina

Sep 04: Sao Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil

Sep 22: Polvdiv, Roman Theatre, Bulgaria

Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands

Oct 21: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK