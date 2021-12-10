Karnivool release lyric video for brand new single All It Takes

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have released a lyric video to brand new song All It Takes. It's the first new music from the quartet since 2013's Asymmetry album and sees the band reuniting with producer Forrester Savell (who produced the band’s seminal Sound Awake album). You can watch the video below.

At the same time the band have rescheduled their European tour to 2022 and will now play:

Apr 30: NED Tilberg 013

May 1: GER Ludwigsberg Scala

May 2: GER Frankfurt Batchkapp

May 4: GER Berlin Huxleys

May 5: GER Hamburg Markethalle

May 6: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

May 7: NOR Oslo John Dee

May 9: SWE Stockholm Nalen Klubb

May 10: SWE Gothenberg Valand

May 11: SWE Malmo KB Halle

May 13: CZE Prague Akropolis

May 15: GER Munich Backstage Werk

May 16: GER Koln Live Music Hall

May 17: FRA Paris Bataclan

May 19: UK Bristol Academy O2

May 20: UK Manchester Academy II

May 21: UK Birmingham Institute

May 22: UK Glasgow Garage

May 24: UK Leeds Stylus

May 25: UK London Forum

All existing tickets remain valid for reschedule dates - any issues please refer to your place of purchase.

Get tickets.

Karnivool will release a new live Blue-ray, Decade Of Sound Awake, On December 10.