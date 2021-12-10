Karnivool release lyric video for brand new single All It Takes

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have released a lyric video to brand new song All It Takes. It's the first new music from the quartet since 2013's Asymmetry album and sees the band reuniting with producer Forrester Savell (who produced the band’s seminal Sound Awake album). You can watch the video below.
At the same time the band have rescheduled their European tour to 2022 and will now play:
Apr 30: NED Tilberg 013
May 1: GER Ludwigsberg Scala
May 2: GER Frankfurt Batchkapp
May 4: GER Berlin Huxleys
May 5: GER Hamburg Markethalle
May 6: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset
May 7: NOR Oslo John Dee
May 9: SWE Stockholm Nalen Klubb
May 10: SWE Gothenberg Valand
May 11: SWE Malmo KB Halle
May 13: CZE Prague Akropolis
May 15: GER Munich Backstage Werk
May 16: GER Koln Live Music Hall
May 17: FRA Paris Bataclan
May 19: UK Bristol Academy O2
May 20: UK Manchester Academy II
May 21: UK Birmingham Institute
May 22: UK Glasgow Garage
May 24: UK Leeds Stylus
May 25: UK London Forum
All existing tickets remain valid for reschedule dates - any issues please refer to your place of purchase.
Karnivool will release a new live Blue-ray, Decade Of Sound Awake, On December 10.