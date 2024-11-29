Karmakanic return with first new album for nine years

Swedish prog outfit Karmakanic have announced that they will release their brand new album, through Jonas Reingold's own label, Reingold Records Transmutation, on March 7.

It's the band's first new studio album since the release of Dot in 2016.

“Its been a fantastic period creating this beast of an album, being able to collaborate with such fine musicians in state-of-the-art environments such as The Ocean Way in Nashville to CLA studio in LA," Reingold enthuses. "I’m truly grateful for what everyone contributed on Transmutation.

"Transmutation, that means something transforms into a new state of being, the universe is in a constant flux so that goes for my music too. Bringing a seed that turns into a bright flower, hopefully not dying too quickly!”

The album features an array of stellar guests. Prog has previously reported that former The Who and Toto drummer Simon Phillips features on the album, along with fellow Steve Hackett band member Craig Blundell.

Transmutation also features contributions from Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio, John Mitchell, Steve Hackett and Randy McStine with Reingold supplying bass, keyboards and vocals.

“I have to pinch my arm thinking who’s actually on the album," Reingold enthuses. "All heroes of mine and I’m truly humble and thankful that they have given me a part of their talent to shape this album. It’s truly a joint venture. I sometimes joke that Karmakanic is the equivalent to prog what Barcelona FC is to football. Only the best players onboard.”

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans have the opportunity to have their own name placed alongside that of Reingold, Hackett, Phillips et al. 200 places have been made available to those who purchase a special VIP pre-order of the CD format. Their name will then be printed within the album artwork, acknowledging their support of independent music.

The album artwork, which you can see below, has been designed by Hajo Müller, most recently known for his work with Steven Wilson.

VIP pre-order opens today, Friday November 29 at 5pm GMT.6pm CET.

Pre-order UK.

Pre-order ROW.

(Image credit: Reingold Records)

Karmakanic: Transmutation

1. Brace For Impact

2. End Of The Road

3. Cosmic Love

4. All That Glitters Is Not Gold

5. We Got The World

6. Falling

7. Gotta Lose This Ball And Chain

8. Transmutation