Kaprekar's Constant release video for new song Kissing Frogs

UK prog septet Kaprekar's Constant have released a video for brand new song Kissing Frogs. The song is taken from the bands upcoming four-track EP, Meanwhile, which is released on July 17. You can watch the video in full below.

"We just about squeezed under the wire completing the new tracks before lockdown kicked in,"says bass player Nick Jefferson. 'We were short of one vocal part but, fortunately, Bill was able to record it at his home studio. We’ve tried to reflect the times we live in at present - the EP will be kind to the wallet as we’ve furloughed all the tasty packaging and artwork!"

The "no-frills" EP is an interim release while the band work on their third album. As well as Kissing Frogs it features Dali's Key, as well as Deception and The Fever Tree, the two bonus tracks from the vinyl version of second album Depth Of Field which are made available on CD and for download for the very first time. The first 50 CDs include a printed lyric sheet.

Pre-order Meanwhile....