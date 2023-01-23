Kansas announce lengthy US tour to celebrate 50th anniversary

US prog legends Kansas have announced a lengthy US tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The band recently released the career-spanning three-CD collection, Another Fork In The Road – 50 Years Of Kansas through InsideOut note (the anthology's tracklisting will vary slightly between regions). The band are planning to showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band’s illustrious history with a two hour performance of hits, fan favourites, and deep cuts rarely performed live.

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments Kansas guitarist Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point Of Know Return, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour,” adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favourites spanning 50 years of Kansas, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”

You can view the band's tour dates below. Tickets and VIP Packages for most dates go on sale to the public Friday, January 27, 2023.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10am local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10pm local time.

Kansas fan club followers can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10am local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10pm local time.

Jun 2: PA Pittsburgh Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Jun 3: MD Baltimore The Lyric Baltimore

Jun 9: PA Glenside Keswick Theatre

Jun 10: PA Glenside Keswick Theatre

Jun 16: IN Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre

Jun 17: MI Detroit Fisher Theatre

Jun 29: ON Toronto Massey Hall

Jul 1: NY Rochester Kodak Center

Jul 7: OH Cincinnati Taft Theatre

Jul 8: IN Indianapolis Clowes Memorial Hall

Jul 14: MN Minneapolis State Theatre

Jul 15: IL Chicago The Chicago Theatre

Jul 21: WI Wausau The Grand Theater

Jul 22: WI Milwaukee The Riverside Theater

Jul 27: MO Kansas City The Midland Theatre

Jul 29: MO St. Louis The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Aug 4: IA Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place

Aug 5: NE Omaha Orpheum Theater

Aug 18: TN Knoxville Tennessee Theatre

Aug 19: TN Nashville Ryman Auditorium

Aug 25: CO Denver The Paramount Theatre

Aug 26: UT Salt Lake City Eccles Theater

Sep 6: BC Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sep 8: WA Seattle The Paramount Theater

Sep 9: OR Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sep 12: ID Boise Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Sep 14: CA San Francisco Golden Gate Theatre

Sep 16: CA Los Angeles The Orpheum Theatre

Sep 17: CA San Diego Balboa Theatre

Sep 22: NM Albuquerque Kiva Auditorium

Sep 24: TX El Paso The Plaza Theatre

Oct 12: MA Worcester The Hanover Theatre

Oct 13: NY Brookville Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 20: TC San Antonio Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 21: TX Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct 26: AL Huntsville Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Oct 27: TN Memphis Orpheum Theatre

Nov 3: NC Charlotte Ovens Auditorium

Nov 4: NC Durham Durham Performing Arts Center

Dec 1: GA Savannah Johnny Mercer Theatre

Dec 2: GA Atlanta Fox Theatre

Jan 12: FL Jacksonville Florida Theatre

Jan 13: SC North Charleston North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Jan 19: FL Fort Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Jan 20: FL Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan 27: FL Melbourne Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

Jan 28: FL Fort Lauderdale Broward Center for the Performing Arts

