Kansas celebrate their half-century with Another Fork In The Road – 50 Years Of Kansas

Kansas are to release the career-spanning three-CD collection, Another Fork In The Road – 50 Years Of Kansas via InsideOut on December 9. The anthology's tracklisting will vary slightly between regions and comes out just shy of next year's 50th anniversary.

Says drummer Phil Ehart, "We're really honoured by the commitment that InsideOut Music has put into Another Fork in the Road. This is far more than just another greatest hits album: Another Fork in the Road is an in-depth representation of the evolving and winding musical journey of the band Kansas that's been 50 years in the making."

The collection includes a new version of Can I Tell You with the current line-up – it was originally released on their 1974 self-titled debut. Since then, Kansas have released another 15 studio albums, their most recent being 2020's The Absence of Presence, as well as eight live recordings.

Kansas will continue the celebrations with a full tour of North America in 2023. Their current line-up comprises Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams.

Stream the original version of Can I Tell You below and scroll down for the full collection tracklisting.

Another Fork In The Road – 50 Years Of Kansas tracklisting



DISC 1

1. Can I Tell You (new 2022 version)

2. The Absence of Presence (The Absence of Presence, 2020)

3. Throwing Mountains (The Absence of Presence, 2020)

4. Crowded Isolation (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

5. Summer (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

6. The Voyage of Eight Eighteen (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

7. Icarus II (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)

8. The Coming Dawn (Thanatopsis) (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)

9. Distant Vision (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)

10. The Wall (Always Never the Same, 1998)

11. Dust in the Wind (Always Never the Same, 1998)

12. Desperate Times (Freaks of Nature, 1995)

13. Under The Knife (Freaks of Nature, 1995)

EU Version – DISC 2

1. House on Fire (In the Spirit of Things, 1988)

2. Rainmaker (In the Spirit of Things, 1988)

3. Silhouettes in Disguise (Power, 1986)

4. Secret Service (Power, 1986)

5. Three Pretenders (Power, 1986)

6. End of the Age (Drastic Measures, 1983)

7. Incident on a Bridge (Drastic Measures, 1983)

8. Play the Game Tonight (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

9. Crossfire (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

10. Windows (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

11. Hold On (Audio-Visions, 1980)

12. Loner (Audio-Visions, 1980)

13. No One Together (Audio-Visions, 1980)

14. On The Other Side (Monolith, 1979)

15. How My Soul Cries Out For You (Monolith, 1979)

North America Version – DISC 2

1. Fight Fire With Fire (Drastic Measures, 1983)

2. End of the Age (Drastic Measures, 1983)

3. Incident on a Bridge (Drastic Measures, 1983)

4. Play the Game Tonight (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

5. Crossfire (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

6. Windows (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

7. Hold On (Audio-Visions, 1980)

8. Loner (Audio-Visions, 1980)

9. Curtain of Iron (Audio-Visions, 1980)

10. No One Together (Audio-Visions, 1980)

11. On The Other Side (Monolith, 1979)

12. Angels Have Fallen (Monolith, 1979)

13. How My Soul Cries Out For You (Monolith, 1979)

DISC 3

1. Carry On Wayward Son (Two for the Show, 1978)

2. Portrait (He Knew) (Point of Know Return, 1977)

3. Sparks of the Tempest (Point of Know Return, 1977)

4. Miracles Out of Nowhere (Leftoverture, 1976)

5. Magnum Opus (Leftoverture, 1976)

6. Icarus – Borne On Wings of Steel (Masque, 1975)

7. Child of Innocence (Masque, 1975)

8. Down The Road (Song for America, 1975)

9. Song For America (Song for America, 1975)

10. The Devil Game (Song for America, 1975)

11. Death of Mother Nature Suite (Kansas, 1974)

12. Belexes (Kansas, 1974)

13. Journey From Mariabronn (Kansas, 1974)