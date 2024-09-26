Kalle Wallner announces solo tour dates through England for May 2025

RPWL and Blind Ego guitarist Kalle Wallner has announced a short run of live English dates for May 2025.

Wallner, who released his first ever solo album Voices in 2022, has put together a touring band under the banner of Wallner, featuring some of the cream of UK prog talent, including Ghost Of The Machine vocalist Charlie Bramald, Andy Edwards on drums (IQ, Frost*) John Jowitt, bass (IQ, Frost*, Jadis) and Rob Grucutt (guitar and keys, (Rain, Tim Bowness).

“We’re currently discussing the songs we will be performing, of course we will focus on my career, but with a band of stars like this I have told the guys I want to also play some of the songs from their histories too," explains Wallner. "I have always wanted to do something like this, it’s going to be so much fun for the audiences and for us too."

Wallner will play:

May 8: Kidderminster 45Live

May 9: London 229

May 10: Abingdon The Northcourt

May 11: Southampton The 1865

May 12: Leicester The International

Wallner will return to The Northcourt for Prog For Peart festival in July.