Polish proggers Amarok to play first ever UK show headlining next year's Prog For Peart

Polish prog rockers Amarok will make their UK debut at next year's Prog For Peart festival when they headline the Friday night.

Prog For Peart 2025 will take place at The Northcourt music venue in Abingdon, Oxfordshire on July 18 and 19. Also announced are Kalle Wallner of RPWL, Retreat From Moscow, Comedy Of Errors, The Emerald Dawn and Viper Soup Complex.

"We had not long got back home from Germany when Mark contacted us and asked us to perform at his festival in England," explains multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Michal Wojtas. "Naturally there were things we needed to work out, but we said yes because we have wanted to come to Britain for a long time and this festival is for a good reason. We have also seen the positive reviews of Hope there and it was so encouraging we knew we had to come now to make the most of it, so the offer of the festival came at a perfect time."

“It’s fabulous to able to offer a band at the top of their game right now like Amarok their first UK date," adds event organiser Mark Cunningham. "The album Hope they released earlier this year garnered universally incredible reviews. So much so, I was very much looking forward to seeing them at Night Of The Prog, and they did not disappoint. When I got back to the UK I got in contact with them and was delighted they agreed to come."

Fourteen bands in all will perform at Prog For Peart over the two days, seven on each day. The first bands are on stage at midday and music runs until midnight. An announcement is expected soon for the remaining bands. Tickets are priced at £100 for the weekend £65 for single days with camping and streaming tickets all also available.

Get tickets.