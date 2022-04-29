Kaipa release visualiser video for lengthy instrumental Wilderness Excursion

Swedish prog legends Kaipa have just released their 14th album Urskog

Kaipa
Swedish prog sextet Kaipa celebrate the release of their 14th studio album Urskog with the release of a brand new visualiser video for their eight-minute instrumental Wilderness Excursion which you can watch in full below.

Its entirely in keeping with the theme behind Urskog, which was inspired by keyboard player Hans Ludin's solitary countryside cycle rides and represents a journey through the Swedish wilderness and the changing seasons.

"Wilderness Excursion is an instrumental track from Kaipa's album Urskog that leans more towards the fusion side of the band's music," he explains.

Urskog sees the arrival of brand new drummer Darby Todd. Todd, who has worked with Martin Barre, Hot Leg, Robert PlantRobben FordCarl Verheyen and more, replaces Morgan Ågren, who had been with the band since they reformed in 2000.

The new album is available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP + CD and as a digital album.

