Justin Hayward promises "old songs and new" on upcoming UK tour

Moody Blues guitarist and vocalist Justin Hayward has been discussing the prospect of performing new material along side revered classics on his upcoming The Voice Of The Moody Blues UK tour this September.

Hayward will be supported by his guitarist Mike Dawes, who will perform an opening set of his own material, before performing with Hayward.

“I’m so very pleased to be back on the road in the UK this September, with a set full of old songs and new, as well as the stories around them," he explains. "With me will be the amazing, award winning guitarist Mike Dawes along with multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Julie Ragins, a renowned recording artist in her own right, and Karmen Gould, the finest young flute player of her generation. We can’t wait to bring our show home."

Hayward recently announced he would be hosting next year's On The Blue Cruise (previously the Moody Blues Cruise), which will take place between January 28 and February 2. Aside From Hayward, the cruise will feature Alan Parsons, The Zombies, Dave Mason, Renaissance, Alan Hewitt and One Nation, Little River Band, Starship (featuring Mickey Thomas), The Lovin' Spoonful, The Babys, Pat Travers Band, Randy Hansen and more.

Justin Hayward The Voice Of Moody Blues tour dates:

Sep 11: Western-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre

Sep 12: Birmingham Town Hall

Sep 13: Darlington Hippodrome

Sep 15: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

Sep17: Bournemouth Pavilion

Sep 18: Eastleigh Concorde Club

Sep 19: London Union Chapel

Sep 21: Basingstoke Anvil

Sep 22: Northampton Derngate

Sep 23: Hastings White Rock Theatre

Get tickets.