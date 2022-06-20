Justin Hayward promises "old songs and new" on upcoming UK tour

Justin Hayward's The Voice Of The Moody Blues live show hits the road in September

a portrait of justin hayward
 Moody Blues guitarist and vocalist Justin Hayward has been discussing the prospect of performing new material along side revered classics on his upcoming The Voice Of The Moody Blues UK tour this September.

Hayward will be supported by his guitarist Mike Dawes, who will perform an opening set of his own material, before performing with Hayward.

“I’m so very pleased to be back on the road in the UK this September, with a set full of old songs and new, as well as the stories around them," he explains. "With me will be the amazing, award winning guitarist Mike Dawes along with multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Julie Ragins, a renowned recording artist in her own right, and Karmen Gould, the finest young flute player of her generation. We can’t wait to bring our show home."

Hayward recently announced he would be hosting next year's On The Blue Cruise (previously the Moody Blues Cruise), which will take place between January 28 and February 2. Aside From Hayward, the cruise will feature Alan ParsonsThe Zombies, Dave Mason, RenaissanceAlan Hewitt and One Nation, Little River Band, Starship (featuring Mickey Thomas), The Lovin' Spoonful, The Babys, Pat Travers Band, Randy Hansen and more.

Justin Hayward The Voice Of Moody Blues tour dates:
Sep 11: Western-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre
Sep 12: Birmingham Town Hall
Sep 13: Darlington Hippodrome
Sep 15: New Brighton Floral Pavilion 
Sep17: Bournemouth Pavilion 
Sep 18: Eastleigh Concorde Club 
Sep 19: London Union Chapel 
Sep 21: Basingstoke Anvil 
Sep 22: Northampton Derngate
Sep 23: Hastings White Rock Theatre

