Justin Hayward's On The Blue Cruise announces 2023 line-up

By ( ) published

Alan Parsons, The Zombies, Renaissance, Alan Hewitt and more join Justin Hayward for the 2023 On The Blue Cruise

Justin Hayward
(Image credit: Getty)

Justin Hayward will host next year's On The Blue Cruise (previously the Moody Blues Cruise), which takes place between January 28 and February 2.

Hayward’s performances will include songs from his solo career along with deep cuts from over fifty years of material from The Moody Blues. Fans will also be able to attend an intimate Q+A as Hayward shares insight into his career and music.

He will be joined by an array of musical talent that also includes Alan Parsons, The Zombies, Dave Mason, Renaissance, Alan Hewitt and One Nation, Little River Band, Starship (featuring Mickey Thomas), The Lovin' Spoonful, The Babys, Pat Travers Band, Randy Hansen and more.

The On The Blue cruise will set sail out of Miami, Florida aboard the Norwegian Pearl, a cruise ship also used for Cruise To The Edge, and visit two ports: Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Tickets for the cruise are now available, with cabins starting at $1,299.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement or fuel surcharge).

Justin Hawyard recently announced a run of English tour dates for September.

Get tickets.

Moody Blues

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.