Renaissance's Scheherazade gets remastered, expanded reissue

UK prog rockers Renaissance are top have their classic 1975 release Scheherazade & Other Stories reissued as a three-disc clamshell box edition through Esoteric Recordings on November 26.

Recorded at Abbey Road studios in May 1975, the album is rightly regarded as one of the band’s finest works, featuring the epic Song of Scheherazade (which dominated the album’s second side on the original LP release) and other classic tracks Trip to the Fair, Ocean Gypsy and The Vultures Fly High. Upon its release the album reached the US Top 50 and was one of the best-selling Renaissance albums.

The newly expanded edition of Scheherazade & Other Stories has been newly re-mastered from the original first-generation master tapes and also features a stunning 5.1 Surround Sound up-mix on a DVD (NTSC/Region Free) which also includes a high resolution stereo mix and a wonderful bonus feature of a previously unreleased 1976 live promotional film.

The set also includes a bonus CD of a concert recorded in January 1976 in Nottingham, England and a previously unreleased bonus track. The release also features an illustrated booklet with a new essay featuring exclusive interviews.

Pre-order Scheherazade & Other Stories.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Renaissance: Scheherazade & Other Stories

Disc One

Scheherazade & Other Stories Remastered

1 Trip To The Fair

2 The Vultures Fly High

3 Ocean Gypsy

4 Song Of Scheherazade

i Fanfare

ii The Betrayal

iii The Sultan

iv Love Theme

v The Young Prince and Princess as told by Scheherazade

vi Festival Preparations

vii Fugue for the Sultan

viii The Festival

ix Finale

Bonus track

5 Ocean Gypsy (single version)

(previously unreleased on CD)

Disc Two

Live at Nottingham University January 1976

1 Can You Understand

2 Running Hard

3 Ocean Gypsy

4 Prologue

5 Song Of Scheherazade

i Fanfare

ii The Betrayal

iii The Sultan

iv Love Theme

v The Young Prince and Princess as told by Scheherazade

vi Festival Preparations

vii Fugue for the Sultan

viii The Festival

ix Finale

6 Ashes Are Burning

Disc Three

Scheherazade & Other Stories (96 kHz / 24-bit 5.1 Surround Sound Upmix & High Resolution Stereo Mix)

1 Trip To The Fair (5.1 surround upmix)

2 The Vultures Fly High (5.1 surround upmix)

3 Ocean Gypsy (5.1 surround upmix)

4 Song Of Scheherazade

i Fanfare

ii The Betrayal

iii The Sultan

iv Love Theme

v The Young Prince and Princess as told by Scheherazade

vi Festival Preparations

vii Fugue for the Sultan

viii The Festival

ix Finale

Bonus video content Renaissance – Live 1976 promotional film (previously unreleased)

1 Ocean Gypsy (Live promotional film)

2 Prologue (Live promotional film)

3 The Vulture’s Fly High (Live promotional film)