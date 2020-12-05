Jump release new video for The Voices

UK prog rockers Jump have released a new video for The Voices. It's taken from the band's latest album, Breaking Point, their fourteenth album, which was released through F2 Music last month.

“The Voices is the first in a series of videos to go with our new album Breaking Point. It was put together by Sam TC Jones, who we feel has very successfully captured the essence of what the song is about. It’s pretty direct stuff you might say - always handy to have a filmmaker in the family!” says frontman John Dexter Jones, making reference to his eldest son, who is taking care of the visuals for the very well-received album..."

Breaking Point has been produced by Jump guitarist Steve ‘Ronnie’ Rundle, who also mixed the album. Jump had originally intended the release to coincide with its 30th anniversary shows, which were due to take place in April. The Coronavirus pandemic put paid to the gigs and temporarily held up progress on the production, but also led to positive talks with F2 Music that resulted in the band signing to the Festival Music label.

“We’re really pleased with the way Breaking Point has turned out,"singer John Dexter Jones tells Prog. "It's been a bit of a bumpy ride bringing this one to fruition - something that I’m sure a lot of bands will be saying during these weird days. No problem with the material - we’re very proud of it - it was more that we had to conduct all our decision making in various garden sheds and back rooms instead of down the pub..."