Jump announce reveal tracklisting and artwork for new album Breaking Point

UK prog rockers Jump have announced they will release their latest album, Breaking Point, through F2 Music on November 9.Breaking Point is Jump's first new album for four years and their fourteenth over all

“We’re really pleased with the way Breaking Point has turned out,"singer John Dexter Jones tells Prog. "It's been a bit of a bumpy ride bringing this one to fruition - something that I’m sure a lot of bands will be saying during these weird days. No problem with the material - we’re very proud of it - it was more that we had to conduct all our decision making in various garden sheds and back rooms instead of down the pub...

“Everything was thrown up in the air but fortunately we’d got all the performances in the can before COVID struck. Ronnie picked up the production mantle and just got on with it whilst we kept a respectable social distance... He’s done a quite splendid job!

“We were distraught at the cancellation of our 30th anniversary shows earlier in the year, but things took a turn upwards when we started talking to Dave at F2 Music. It was an entirely natural move to place the album with him - it’ll be interesting to see how it all pans out. Hopefully we can reinstate this year’s programme in 2021 - we had some great stuff booked including a return to Summer’s End - so we’ve got everything crossed. Here’s hoping for everyone involved in the business that we can get back to sharing live music as soon as possible.”

Breaking Point has been produced by guitarist Steve ‘Ronnie’ Rundle, who also mixed the album. Jump had originally intended the release to coincide with its 30th anniversary shows, which were due to take place in April. The Coronavirus pandemic put paid to the gigs and temporarily held up progress on the production, but also led to positive talks with F2 Music that resulted in the band signing to the Festival Music label.

Jump bassist Marc Pittam amicably departed the band following the completion of Breaking Point, and has been replaced by previous Jump bassist Andy Faulkner.

(Image credit: Jump)

Jump: Breaking Point

1. The Heroes

2. The King

3. The City

4. The Voices

5. The Cellar

6. Breaking Point

7. The Parade

8. The Widow

9. The Cold Fire

