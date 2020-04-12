Jordan Rudess, The Glissando Guitar Orchestra and Chris Treebeard streams today

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

The Glissando Guitar Orchestra

The aptly named Glissando Guitar Orchestra will be performing Daevid Allen's 7 Drones via their Facebook page at 3pm (BST)

Chris Treebeard

Also known as Chris McMahon from neo proggers Haze, Chris will be performing from his garden this afternoon, via his Facebook page at 3pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of course there'll be a brand new nightly piano meditation from the Dream Theater keyboard player this evening via his Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

