Jordan Rudess’ KeyFest returns for its 4th year

Jordan Rudess has revealed details of this year’s KeyFest.

It’s the fourth year that the Dream Theater musician has hosted the three-day event, which brings together keyboard players from around the world for workshops, jams, intimate concerts and more.

This year’s event will take place at Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne, Indiana, between May 30 and June 1 – and he’ll be joined by guests including David Rosenthal and Otmaro Ruiz.

Rudess says: “Besides all of the learning that happens during the workshops, the best part of the past three KeyFests was just having the chance to hang out with other keyboardists, share our musical ideas and geek out together.

“Sweetwater is the ultimate musical instrument store so it’s the perfect setting for the ultimate keyboard gathering.”

This year’s KeyFest will also include lessons on the art of soloing, keyboard technique, sound design, music apps, improvisation and more. In the evenings, there will be concerts, jams, masterclasses and interactive experiences.

To register, visit the Sweetwater website.