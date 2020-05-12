Jordan Rudess, Brian Kovacs and Marc Artkinson streams this eveming

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Brian Kovacs

The Cyberiam bass player and vocalist will host another Total Prog Tuesday, playing prog cover versions via his Facebook page at 7pm (BST)

Marc Atkinson

The Riversea and Moon Halo singer will be live via his Facebook page at 8pm (BST) this evening

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with a solo concert at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on