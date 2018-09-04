Jon Spencer announces headline solo tour and premieres new single I Got The Hits

Jon Spencer has announced a run of solo headline shows for November.
The Blues Explosion leader will play seven dates in the UK and Europe following his tour with Melvins and his previously announced headline show in Glasgow in October.
The dates have been scheduled in support of his upcoming album Spencer Sings The Hits!, which will arrive on November 2 via In The Red Records.
Spencer says: “I can't wait to get over and play for everyone. I will be joined by Bob Bert, Sam Coomes and M. Sord – we will be kicking out all of the new long-player Spencer Sings The Hits! as well as some choice cuts from Pussy Galore, The Blues Explosion, Heavy Trash, and maybe even a super-secret cover-song or two.
“We just did a stint in the States with the Melvins so I know from experience that these will be some dynamite nights of rock, roll, riot, and rumble.”
To mark the announcement, Spencer has released a stream of his new single I Got The Hits, which can be listened to below.
Jon Spencer 2018 tour with Melvins
Oct 20: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Oct 21: Kortruk De Kreun, Belgium
Oct 23: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK
Oct 24: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Oct 25: Cardiff Y Plas, UK
Oct 26: Leeds Stylus, UK
Oct 27: Glasgow Broadcast, UK (Jon Spencer headline show)
Oct 28: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Oct 29: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Oct 30: London Koko, UK
Jon Spencer 2018 headline dates
Nov 01: Bristol Exchange, UK
Nov 03: Newcastle Cluny 2, UK
Nov 04: Nottingham Bodega, UK
Nov 05: Arlon L’entropot, Belgium
Nov 06: Brussels Botanique, Belgium
Nov 07: Munster Gleis 22, Germany
Nov 08: Cologne Helios, Germany
Jon Spencer Sings The Hits tracklist
1. Do The Trash Can
2. Fake
3. Overload
4. Time 2 Be Bad
5. Ghost
6. Beetle Boots
7. Hornet
8. Wilderness
9. Love Handle
10. I Got the Hits
11. Alien Humidity
12. Cape
Jon Spencer - Spencer Sings The Hits!
The Blues Explosion leader is all set to unleash his new solo album, featuring the singles Do The Trash Can and I Got The Hits. He'll also play a run of shows with Melvins and headline shows later in the year.View Deal