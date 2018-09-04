Jon Spencer announces headline solo tour and premieres new single I Got The Hits

Jon Spencer has announced a run of solo headline shows for November.

The Blues Explosion leader will play seven dates in the UK and Europe following his tour with Melvins and his previously announced headline show in Glasgow in October.

The dates have been scheduled in support of his upcoming album Spencer Sings The Hits!, which will arrive on November 2 via In The Red Records.

Spencer says: “I can't wait to get over and play for everyone. I will be joined by Bob Bert, Sam Coomes and M. Sord – we will be kicking out all of the new long-player Spencer Sings The Hits! as well as some choice cuts from Pussy Galore, The Blues Explosion, Heavy Trash, and maybe even a super-secret cover-song or two.

“We just did a stint in the States with the Melvins so I know from experience that these will be some dynamite nights of rock, roll, riot, and rumble.”

To mark the announcement, Spencer has released a stream of his new single I Got The Hits, which can be listened to below.

Jon Spencer 2018 tour with Melvins

Oct 20: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Oct 21: Kortruk De Kreun, Belgium

Oct 23: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Oct 24: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Oct 25: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Oct 26: Leeds Stylus, UK

Oct 27: Glasgow Broadcast, UK (Jon Spencer headline show)

Oct 28: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 29: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Oct 30: London Koko, UK

Jon Spencer 2018 headline dates

Nov 01: Bristol Exchange, UK

Nov 03: Newcastle Cluny 2, UK

Nov 04: Nottingham Bodega, UK

Nov 05: Arlon L’entropot, Belgium

Nov 06: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Nov 07: Munster Gleis 22, Germany

Nov 08: Cologne Helios, Germany

Jon Spencer Sings The Hits tracklist

1. Do The Trash Can

2. Fake

3. Overload

4. Time 2 Be Bad

5. Ghost

6. Beetle Boots

7. Hornet

8. Wilderness

9. Love Handle

10. I Got the Hits

11. Alien Humidity

12. Cape