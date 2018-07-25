Jon Spencer announces debut solo album

Jon Spencer has announced details of his debut solo album.

The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion frontman will launch Spencer Sings The Hits on November 2 via Red Records. It was recorded last year at the Key Club Recording Company in collaboration with Bill Skibbe, Sam Coomes and M. Sord.

Spencer says: “Sam is someone with whom I have crossed paths many times over the years. I have always been a fan of his wild keyboard style and twisted tunesmith-ery. In fact we kicked around the idea of a collaboration way back in the early 00s.

“I got to know Sord from previous visits to and projects done at the Key Club. He was the handyman and assistant engineer that turned out to be a great drummer.”

Last month, Spencer released a video for the lead track Do The Trash Can, which can be seen below along with his upcoming UK tour dates with Melvins.

Jon Spencer Sings The Hits tracklist

1. Do The Trash Can

2. Fake

3. Overload

4. Time 2 Be Bad

5. Ghost

6. Beetle Boots

7. Hornet

8. Wilderness

9. Love Handle

10. I Got the Hits

11. Alien Humidity

12. Cape

Jon Spencer UK tour dates with Melvins

Oct 23: Birmingham O2 Academy

Oct 24: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 25: Cardiff Y Plas

Oct 26: Leeds Stylus

Oct 28: Manchester Academy 2

Oct 29: Brighton Concorde 2

Oct 30: London Koko