John Young announces solo tour of stories and songs

Lifesigns frontman John Young, fresh from a UK tour with Lifesigns themselves, will take his Past And Present live solos how of stories and songs out on the road from the end of March.
The dates include a show supporting Marillion at their upcoming Weekend in Montreal, Canada in May.
"Should they let him out on his own?" Young joked in a short social media post announcing the dates. "Original songs and stories (lawyer present at all times)."
John Young Past And Present tour dates:
Mar 30: Witney Fat Lil's
Apr 1: North Shields The Engine Room
Apr 2: Kinross Backstage Green Hotel
Apr 13: Manchester Retro
May 5: Cirencester Kings Head Hotel
May 12: Montreal Olympia
May 14: Montreal Brutopia (afternoon show, doors 1pm)
Sep 30: Aylesbury Limelight
You can read a review of Lifesigns recent London show in the next issue of Prog, on sale on April 14.