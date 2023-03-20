John Young announces solo tour of stories and songs

Lifesigns frontman John Young, fresh from a UK tour with Lifesigns themselves, will take his Past And Present live solos how of stories and songs out on the road from the end of March.

The dates include a show supporting Marillion at their upcoming Weekend in Montreal, Canada in May.

"Should they let him out on his own?" Young joked in a short social media post announcing the dates. "Original songs and stories (lawyer present at all times)."

John Young Past And Present tour dates:

Mar 30: Witney Fat Lil's

Apr 1: North Shields The Engine Room

Apr 2: Kinross Backstage Green Hotel

Apr 13: Manchester Retro

May 5: Cirencester Kings Head Hotel

May 12: Montreal Olympia

May 14: Montreal Brutopia (afternoon show, doors 1pm)

Sep 30: Aylesbury Limelight

You can read a review of Lifesigns recent London show in the next issue of Prog, on sale on April 14.

Get tickets.

