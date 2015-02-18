John Wesley starts work on 7th album

John Wesley has begun work on the follow-up to solo album Disconnect, he’s confirmed.

The Fish and Porcupine Tree collaborator aims to start recording his seventh record later this year.

Wesley says: “I have begun sorting through ideas and directions for the next album, and I’ve started the process of writing pieces that will form the basis.

“I’ll be using much of the same team who recorded the last album, and I hope to begin tracking in the late spring or early summer.”

He plans to start introducing new material into his sets in and around Florida in the coming months.

Disconnect was among Prog’s Critics Choice Albums Of The Year – we said of Wesley: “He’s been hiding away too long.”

More details will be revealed in due course.