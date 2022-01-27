John Mitchell announces intimate London show

John Mitchell, of Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and Arena, has announced he will play. a one-off intimate solo acoustic show at the Kings Cross Everyman cinema on February 16.

It follows the the postponement of his European tour due to Covid restrictions and Brexit uncertainties.

"This gig will allow me to really interact with the audience and I am looking forward to sharing my music and stories in a way I have not really done before," says Mitchell.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Mitchell wrote: “I shall be performing acoustically songs from throughout my dizzying career and telling some quite frankly contentious and unrepeatable stories. Please note, this is NOT a replacement event, it's a solo acoustic performance with a bunch of anecdotes near a jazzy bar in a natty cinema. Come one, come all!”

Talking of being forced to postpone his European tour dates, Mitchell says: "The harsh reality is that the mainland European dates have been thwarted by not only Covid restrictions but also the unsolved nature of the Euro visa situation regarding touring musicians."

Tickets for the Everyman show cost £30.

Get tickets.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.