John Lydon announces 54-date UK spoken word tour

John Lydon has announced a 54-date spoken word UK tour which will take place in 2020.
The tour will get under way on September 22 at the Camberley Theatre and conclude on November 22 at The Alban Arena in St Albans.
A statement reads: “Lydon will reflect on Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions.”
Signed limited edition copies of Lydon’s upcoming book I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right – which has been specifically written to coincide with the tour – will also be available at the venues. A total of 5000 numbered copies will be printed.
Lydon says: “I could be shit. I could be shite. I’m left-handed.”
Tickets will go on general sale on November 1, while VIP meet and greet packages will also be available.
John Lydon Spoken Word Tour 2020
Sep 22: Camberley Theatre
Sep 23: Hertford Theatre
Sep 24: Hastings White Rock Theatre
Sep 25: Clacton-On-Sea West Cliff Theatre
Sep 26: Watford Colosseum
Sep 27: Basingstoke Anvil
Sep 29: Bristol St. George’s
Sep 30: Bournemouth International Centre
Oct 01: Carmarthen The Lyric
Oct 02: Porthcawl Grand Pavilion
Oct 03: Yeovil Westlands
Oct 04: Exeter Corn Exchange
Oct 06: Lincoln New Theatre Royal
Oct 07: Hull City Hall
Oct 08: Stafford Gatehouse
Oct 09: Leeds City Varieties
Oct 10: Chesterfield Winding Wheel
Oct 11: Loughborough Town Hall
Oct 13: Wrexham William Aston Hall
Oct 14: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
Oct 15: Birmingham Town Hall
Oct 16: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Oct 17: Cheltenham Pump Room
Oct 18: Crewe Lyceum
Oct 20: Newport Riverfront
Oct 21: Dudley Town Hall
Oct 22: Worthing Pavilion
Oct 23: Dorking Halls
Oct 24: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
Oct 25: Kingston Rose Theatre
Oct 27: Port Sunlight Gladstone Theatre
Oct 28: Durham Gala Theatre
Oct 29: Yarm Princess Alexandra Auditorium
Oct 30: Lytham St. Annes Lowther Pavilion
Oct 31: Lancaster Grand
Nov 01: Burnley Mechanics
Nov 03: Dundee Rep
Nov 04: Greenock Beacon Arts Centre
Nov 05: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
Nov 06: Falkirk FTH Theatre
Nov 07: Glenrothes Rothes Hall
Nov 08: Kilmarnock Grand Hall
Nov 10: Bury St. Edmunds – The Apex
Nov 11: Bedford Corn Exchange
Nov 12: Wimborne Tivoli
Nov 13: London Union Chapel
Nov 14: Ipswich Corn Exchange
Nov 15: Crawley – The Hawth
Nov 17: Whitley Bay Playhouse
Nov 18: Bradford St. Georges Hall
Nov 19: Warrington Parr Hall
Nov 20: Northallerton Forum
Nov 21: Scarborough Spa
Nov 22: St. Albans The Alban Arena