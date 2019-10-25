John Lydon announces 54-date UK spoken word tour

John Lydon has announced a 54-date spoken word UK tour which will take place in 2020.

The tour will get under way on September 22 at the Camberley Theatre and conclude on November 22 at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

A statement reads: “Lydon will reflect on Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions.”

Signed limited edition copies of Lydon’s upcoming book I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right – which has been specifically written to coincide with the tour – will also be available at the venues. A total of 5000 numbered copies will be printed.

Lydon says: “I could be shit. I could be shite. I’m left-handed.”

Tickets will go on general sale on November 1, while VIP meet and greet packages will also be available.

John Lydon Spoken Word Tour 2020

Sep 22: Camberley Theatre

Sep 23: Hertford Theatre

Sep 24: Hastings White Rock Theatre

Sep 25: Clacton-On-Sea West Cliff Theatre

Sep 26: Watford Colosseum

Sep 27: Basingstoke Anvil

Sep 29: Bristol St. George’s

Sep 30: Bournemouth International Centre

Oct 01: Carmarthen The Lyric

Oct 02: Porthcawl Grand Pavilion

Oct 03: Yeovil Westlands

Oct 04: Exeter Corn Exchange

Oct 06: Lincoln New Theatre Royal

Oct 07: Hull City Hall

Oct 08: Stafford Gatehouse

Oct 09: Leeds City Varieties

Oct 10: Chesterfield Winding Wheel

Oct 11: Loughborough Town Hall

Oct 13: Wrexham William Aston Hall

Oct 14: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Oct 15: Birmingham Town Hall

Oct 16: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct 17: Cheltenham Pump Room

Oct 18: Crewe Lyceum

Oct 20: Newport Riverfront

Oct 21: Dudley Town Hall

Oct 22: Worthing Pavilion

Oct 23: Dorking Halls

Oct 24: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Oct 25: Kingston Rose Theatre

Oct 27: Port Sunlight Gladstone Theatre

Oct 28: Durham Gala Theatre

Oct 29: Yarm Princess Alexandra Auditorium

Oct 30: Lytham St. Annes Lowther Pavilion

Oct 31: Lancaster Grand

Nov 01: Burnley Mechanics

Nov 03: Dundee Rep

Nov 04: Greenock Beacon Arts Centre

Nov 05: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Nov 06: Falkirk FTH Theatre

Nov 07: Glenrothes Rothes Hall

Nov 08: Kilmarnock Grand Hall

Nov 10: Bury St. Edmunds – The Apex

Nov 11: Bedford Corn Exchange

Nov 12: Wimborne Tivoli

Nov 13: London Union Chapel

Nov 14: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Nov 15: Crawley – The Hawth

Nov 17: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Nov 18: Bradford St. Georges Hall

Nov 19: Warrington Parr Hall

Nov 20: Northallerton Forum

Nov 21: Scarborough Spa

Nov 22: St. Albans The Alban Arena