John Lodge releases video for Ride my See-Saw featuring Yes singer Jon Davison

Moody Blues bassist and vocalist John Lodge has released a video for a live version of the Moody Blues classic Ride My See-Saw, featuring Yes singer Jon Davison on backing vocals.

The song is taken from Lodge's upcoming new album The Royal Affair And After will be released on December 6.

“The song is really about growing up. You are taught things at school, and given ‘tools’, but then you grow up and go into the world. Then it’s up to you to discover for yourself what’s really happening. Ride My See-Saw is really about how life is full of highs and lows, you can’t ride the wave forever… and the secret to me is to find a balance to keep the glass half full… something I've thought about a lot over the last 18 months.”

The Royal Affair And After, described by Lodge as "the soundtrack to my life" features i live recordings of all his Moody Blues hits, plus special tributes to all his bandmates, Graeme Edge, Justin Hayward, Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas.

The album was recorded live in Las Vegas on The Royal Affair Tour, which also featured Yes, Carl Palmer, Asia and Arthur Brown, with additional tracks recorded during his subsequent USA dates. Yes singer Davison guests on Nights In White Satin while Edge narrates Late Lament, originally from Days Of Future Passed.

