John Carpenter streams brand new version of Firestarer (End Titles)

Horror director John Carpenter, along with son Cody Carpenter and Godson Daniel Davies, has streamed a brand new version of Firestarer (End Titles), which you can listen to below.

It's taken from the brand new soundtrack to a 2022 remake of the classic 1984 film inspired by Stephen King's book of the same name which is released digitally through Sacred Bones on May 13, and on vinyl, CD and cassette on October 14.

The new version of Firestarter, directed by Keith Thomas, and starring Zac Efron, Kurtwood Smith, Syndey Lemmon and newcomer Ryan Kiera Armstrong is also released to cinema in the USA on May 13.

The new score marks the first official soundtrack that the trio of the two Carpenters and Davies have composed together outside of the Halloween series.

The new Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be available as a wide range of different coloured vinyl formats for different territories and on cassette, CD and digital.

Pre-order Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

John Carpenter/Daniel Davies/Cody Carpenter: Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack:

1. Mother’s Love

2. Lot 6 (Main Titles)

3. Are You Scared Of Me?

4. Dodge Ball Heats Up

5. Corporate Menace

6. Burned Hands

7. Rainbird Fights Vicky

8. Bless Mommy

9. Flashback Kills

10. Police Arrive

11. Sniper Attack

12. Charlie Alone

13. Charlie’s Power

14. I’ll Find You

15. Charlie’s Rampage

16. Rampage Ends

17. Firestarter (End Titles)