John Carpenter in Escape From New York live studio video

John Carpenter has released a video of a live studio performance of Escape From New York.

It’s the theme track from the 1981 film of the same name, directed by Carpenter who also wrote the score and it appeared on the movie soundtrack, released the same year.

Carpenter’s current band includes his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies and they have recorded updated versions of many of his movie soundtrack for release on limited 12-inch vinyl.

Each double A-sided will be available in deluxe limited edition mylar mirrorboard sleeves and as picture discs.

Halloween and Escape From New York feature on one of the records, with Assault On Precinct 13 and The Fog on the other.

The live studio video for Escape From New York – also directed by Carpenter – was filmed at The Village Recorder studio in Los Angeles.

Carpenter released his album Lost Themes II in April and has a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

May 27: Greece Piraeus Academy, Athens

May 28: Greece Piraeus Academy, Athens

May 30: Copenhagen Koncerthuset, Athens

Jun 02: Barcelona Primavera, Spain

Jun 14: Seattle Paramount, WA

Jun 15: Portland Arlene Schnitzer, OR

Jun 17: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Jun 18: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA

Jun 19: Phoenix Mesa Center For The Arts, AZ

Jun 21: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Jun 23: Austin Moody Theatre, TX

Jun 24: Dallas Majestic Theater, TX

Jul 03: Asbru ATP, Iceland

Jul 06: Neuchatel International Film Festival, Switzerland

Jul 08: New York Playstation Theatre, NY

Jul 09: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA

Jul 12: Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

Jul 15: Detroit The Masonic Temple, MI

Jul 16: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Jul 18: Milwaukee Pabst Theatre, WI

Aug 26: Turin Today’s Festival, Italy

Aug 28: Rome Santa Cecilia Hall, Italy

Oct 23: Bristol Simple Things Festival, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 29: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 31: London Troxy, UK