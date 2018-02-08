Joe Satriani looks to summer for Chickenfoot reunion

Joe Satriani says he hopes to get back in the studio with his Chickenfoot bandmates this summer.

The group featuring Satch, drummer Chad Smith, vocalist Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony launched their Best + Live album in February last year, which featured new track Divine Termination.

And in an interview with Detroit radio station WRIF, Satriani says they’re just waiting for Hagar to join them.

He says (via Blabbermouth): “Well, I think all of us – I mean myself and Chad and Mike, we’re trying to convince Sammy to spend some time working on some new songs with us.

“I think he wants to do it, but he’s too busy having a good time with all his other stuff. So we just have to go in there and write down in his date book that he’s got some sessions ahead of him.

“So maybe this summer. It looks like all of us are gonna have a little time this summer, so we’re gonna try to see if we can get in the studio then.”

Satriani previously admitted he’d given up trying to bring the members together to record their first material together since 2011’s Chickenfoot III, saying their unwillingness to write together left him bewildered.

But that changed with their studio return to record Divine Termination.

Chickenfoot: I + III + LV