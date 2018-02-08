Watch Metallica deliver epic live version of Seek & Destroy

Metallica have released a live video for their classic 1983 track Seek & Destroy.

The song originally featured on the thrash giants debut studio album Kill ‘Em All, with the new video captured during the band’s show at Madrid’s Wizink Center last week.

Metallica are once again on the road across Europe on the latest leg of their WorldWired tour in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which will wrap up at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on May 11.

Find a full list of Metallica’s upcoming tour dates below.

Metallica recently revealed they’d reissue The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited on April 13 and announced that this weekend, Cliff Burton Day will be celebrated in the late bassist’s home town of Castro Valley, California.

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

