Watch Metallica deliver epic live version of Seek & Destroy

Metallica have released a live video for their classic 1983 track Seek & Destroy.
The song originally featured on the thrash giants debut studio album Kill ‘Em All, with the new video captured during the band’s show at Madrid’s Wizink Center last week.
Metallica are once again on the road across Europe on the latest leg of their WorldWired tour in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which will wrap up at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on May 11.
Find a full list of Metallica’s upcoming tour dates below.
Metallica recently revealed they’d reissue The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited on April 13 and announced that this weekend, Cliff Burton Day will be celebrated in the late bassist’s home town of Castro Valley, California.
Metallica 2018 WorldWired tour dates
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
