Joe Perry and Robin Zander collaborate on new track Aye, Aye, Aye

Joe Perry has released an audio stream of his new single titled Aye, Aye, Aye.

It’s taken from the Aerosmith guitarist’s upcoming solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto which will arrive on January 19, with the new track featuring a guest appearance from Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander.

Speaking about how the song came together, Perry tells Rolling Stone: “Being friends and fans of each other for 40 years – Robin and I had always talked about writing together.

“I was in Los Angeles working on my newest solo record and Robin was in town with Cheap Trick and called me with an idea for a song. He sang the chorus over the phone which was all he had at the time.

“I dug it and said, ‘Hell yeah, come on up.’ This song turned out to be one of two tracks on the album I hadn’t written the music for before. Robin came up to Sweetzerland and six hours later, Aye, Aye, Aye was born.

“The song moved along as fast as a ride on a Japanese bullet train. In fact, we were able to track it live that night.”

Sweetzerland Manifesto, which is now available for pre-order, also features guest performances from artists including New York Dolls’ David Johansen, Terry Reid, Zak Starkey and his sons Tony and Roman Perry.

Joe Perry Sweetzerland Manifesto tracklist

Rumble In The Jungle I’ll Do Happiness Aye, Aye, Aye I Wanna Roll Sick & Tired Haberdasher Blues Spanish Sushi Eve Of Destruction I’m Going Crazy Won’t Let Me Go

