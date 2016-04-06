Joe Elliott compares vocal issues with football injury

Joe Elliott compared himself with an injured footballer after he struggled with voice problems earlier this year.

The Def Leppard singer was forced to cancel the last 10 dates of the band’s winter tour earlier this year due to throat issues.

Last year Elliott said he suffered from bronchial spasms, possibly due to “dust and gas emissions” from the South Dakota motorbike festival he performed at that summer – but he says he’s ready to perform again.

He tells John Garbutt: “As far as I’m aware, it’s fine. I got a really bad cough over Christmas and New Year, and that’s what did the damage. It wasn’t singing. It was just an injury.

“It was like a footballer getting kicked very hard on the shin and not being able to play for a few weeks or a couple of months or whatever. It was nothing to do with his ability to play; it was just an injury that he picked up. And it was the same thing with me.

“I just got a really, really bad cough, couldn’t clear it up, and I was warned, having seen a couple of throat doctors, that I needed to take four to six weeks off. So it’s about now that I start giving it a shout again.

“But other than that, everything else is fine. It just needed a rest.”

The band issued their self-titled 11th album last year – their first full-length effort since 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge. They’ve also lined up a 55-date North American tour with REO Speedwagon and Tesla, which kicks off next month.

