Jinjer have finished recording their fifth studio album.

The Ukrainian prog metal stars confirmed the news on Instagram yesterday (June 26), writing: “We are happy to announce that our fifth studio album is fully recorded.”

The record will be the four-piece’s first since 2021’s Wallflowers.

Vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk explained the delay in making new material during an interview with Metal Hammer in April, saying that she was yet to write due to personal struggles.

“I confess that I haven't started writing anything yet,” she said.

“I think I will suffer this year with writing lyrics. There’s 99 problems that I have to solve right now – taxes, personal stuff. I honestly can’t find the inspiration to write.”

In a 2022 interview, Shmayluk also said that the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine delayed the band’s creative process.

“It’s easy for me to write about war when it’s not happening around me,” she told Bloodstock TV.

“But when it started, I was absolutely devastated and paralysed creatively. I cannot write about that. I still cannot process that.

“I think it’s such a great trauma that it takes years and years to process, not only for me but mostly for the citizens of Ukraine, for the victims.

“I really think that it’s not my time to write another war song right now.”

The first tease of new Jinjer music came earlier this month, when the band announced a North American tour with Hanabie and Born Of Osiris.

With the announcement, Jinjer revealed that they would be playing brand-new songs at the shows.

They commented: “It’s finally time for some huge announcements.

“We’re stoked to report that this September, Jinjer will return to North America with not only one but two absolutely sick supports: Hanabie and Born Of Osiris!

“But most importantly we’ll be performing some brand new unreleased songs from our upcoming fifth studio album – we just cannot wait to share what we’ve been working on for the last two years.

“This will be without a doubt a banger of a tour … we’re looking forward to this so much!”

See the full list of Jinjer’s upcoming North American dates below.

The band released a new live album, Live In Los Angeles, last month.

09.20. - SAYREVILLE, NJ - Starland Ballroom

09.21. - BROOKLYN, NY - Metal Injection Fest

09.22. - PITTSBURGH, PA - Roxian Theatre

09.23. - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09.24. - MONTREAL, QC - M Telus

09.26. - HARRISBURG, PA - HMAC

09.27. - BALTIMORE, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

09.29. - LOUISVILLE, KY - Louder Than Life

10.01. - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore

10.02. - ATLANTA, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10.03. - LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - House Of Blues

10.04. - N. MYRTLE BEACH, SC - House Of Blues

10.06. - HOUSTON, TX - House Of Blues

10.07. - SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Aztec Theatre

10.09. - DENVER, CO - Ogden Theatre

10.11. - LAS VEGAS, NV - House Of Blues

10.12. - SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Mayhem Festival

10.13. - SACRAMENTO, CA – Aftershock Festival