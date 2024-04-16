"I honestly can’t find the inspiration to write": Don't hold your breath if you're hoping for a new Jinjer album in 2024

If you're waiting for a new Jinjer album, you might not want to hold your breath. Speaking to Metal Hammer recently, vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk admitted that working on a follow-up to 2021's Wallflowers wasn't really on the band's to-do list right now.

"I confess that I haven't started writing anything yet," she told Hammer writer Emily Swingle. "I think I will suffer this year with writing lyrics. There’s 99 problems that I have to solve right now - taxes, personal stuff. I honestly can’t find the inspiration to write."

But while they haven't yet started work on their next album, the band are hardly resting on their laurels. Since the release of Wallflowers in 2021 the band have maintained a rigorous touring regimen, including support slots with bands like Disturbed and Bullet For My Valentine.

Next month Jinjer will release the live album Live In Los Angeles and have tour dates lined up to take them through the rest of the year, including US shows beginning in Milwaukee on April 23 and an extensive European and UK tour with Sepultura as part of the Brazilian band's farewell tour.

Previously, the Jinjer frontwoman explained how Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 had affected her creative process. "It's easy for me to write about war when it's not happening around me," she told Bloodstock TV later that same year. "But when it started, I was absolutely devastated and paralyzed creatively. I cannot write about that. I still cannot process that. I think it's such a great trauma that it takes years and years to process, not only for me but mostly for the citizens of Ukraine, for the victims. I really think that it's not my time to write another war song right now."

Speaking to Hammer, she also elaborates how the stress of everyday life is affecting the shape of the band's next record. "You could say I’m inspired in a way - I could write lyrics about stress," she jokes. "But it’s not as poetic. It kills an artist. I wish I had someone who could fix my problems for me, so I could only concentrate on beautiful things. While I'm sorting everything, in my head, I play God Am by Alice In Chains. I play one particular line on repeat - 'world dies, I still pay taxes.'"