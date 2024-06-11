“We cannot wait to share what we’ve been working on for the last two years”: Jinjer to play brand-new songs on tour with Hanabie and Born Of Osiris

Jinjer have announced a tour of North America – and that they’ll be playing new music on the trek.

The dates will take place from September to October, with support from Hanabie and Born Of Osiris.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 14, at 10am local time.

See the full list of dates below.

Jinjer comment: “It’s finally time for some huge announcements.

“We’re stoked to report that this September, Jinjer will return to North America with not only one but two absolutely sick supports: Hanabie and Born Of Osiris!

“But most importantly we’ll be performing some brand new unreleased songs from our upcoming fifth studio album – we just cannot wait to share what we’ve been working on for the last two years.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This will be without a doubt a banger of a tour … we’re looking forward to this so much!”

Jinjer released their latest studio album, Wallflowers, in 2021 and a live album, Live In Los Angeles, last month.

Vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk told Metal Hammer’s Emily Swingle in April that the band were yet to write any new material for their hotly anticipated fifth record.

“I confess that I haven't started writing anything yet,” she said.

“I think I will suffer this year with writing lyrics. There’s 99 problems that I have to solve right now – taxes, personal stuff. I honestly can’t find the inspiration to write.”

The singer previously stated that the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine had affected her creative process.

“It’s easy for me to write about war when it’s not happening around me,” she told Bloodstock TV in 2022.

“But when it started, I was absolutely devastated and paralysed creatively. I cannot write about that. I still cannot process that.

“I think it’s such a great trauma that it takes years and years to process, not only for me but mostly for the citizens of Ukraine, for the victims.

“I really think that it’s not my time to write another war song right now.”

As well as the North American dates, Jinjer will play in Europe, South America and Central America at the end of the year. See the full list of the band’s planned shows and get tickets via their website.

A post shared by JINJER (@jinjer_official) A photo posted by on

09.20. - SAYREVILLE, NJ - Starland Ballroom

09.21. - BROOKLYN, NY - Metal Injection Fest

09.22. - PITTSBURGH, PA - Roxian Theatre

09.23. - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09.24. - MONTREAL, QC - M Telus

09.26. - HARRISBURG, PA - HMAC

09.27. - BALTIMORE, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

09.29. - LOUISVILLE, KY - Louder Than Life

10.01. - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore

10.02. - ATLANTA, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10.03. - LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - House Of Blues

10.04. - N. MYRTLE BEACH, SC - House Of Blues

10.06. - HOUSTON, TX - House Of Blues

10.07. - SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Aztec Theatre

10.09. - DENVER, CO - Ogden Theatre

10.11. - LAS VEGAS, NV - House Of Blues

10.12. - SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Mayhem Festival

10.13. - SACRAMENTO, CA – Aftershock Festival