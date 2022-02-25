Jinjer condemn Vladimir Putin for sending troops into their homeland, Ukraine: "Nothing can justify the violence"

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have issued an emotional statement condemning Russia's military aggression in their homeland, while reassuring fans that they and their families are "safe and unhurt".

Following weeks of escalating tension in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on February 22 that he was sending Russian troops into Ukraine to perform what he described as "peacekeeping functions", after formally signing decrees to recognise two breakaway regions - the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic - as independent states, in defiance of international agreements. At the time of writing, it is believed that Russia has begun missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

In a joint statement issued on February 24, Jinjer condemned Russian aggression in the area, and called for an end to the fighting.

Their statement reads:



"Dear all, as we write this text, for the moment, each member of Jinjer and our families are safe and unhurt. We truly appreciate all our fans around the globe for caring, getting in touch and for all the sympathy and support for our band and more importantly our country.

As you all know, early this morning on February 24th, Putin started the war against the sovereign and independent #ukraine ! Please know that in this time we really depend on you, our fans in every country- to support Ukraine and peace in our country however you can- especially our fans in Russia, you and your opinion matter the most at this time.

NOTHING can justify the violence and death of innocents, and this is exactly what's happening in our country right now.

Stop the war in Ukraine now!"