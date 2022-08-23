Jinjer announce US headline tour

Jinjer have announced an extensive autumn/winter US tour, with special guests P.O.D.

Two months ago, the band declared that they had been granted a special exemption to exit their war-ridden homeland of Ukraine to tour as official ambassadors of the country: the quartet recently completed a European tour supporting Slipknot.

Their forthcoming US run will commence from October 31 in San Diego, CA, and will see the progressive metallers make stops in Sacramento, Denver, Chicago, Detroit and more, before signing off on December 22 in Los Angeles, CA.

Fast-rising Iowan metallers Vended will also be playing in support on select dates, as well as Malevolence, and fellow Ukrainian modern metallers Space of Variations.

They'll also be heading to Australia for a short three-date run on December 2, before embarking on another EU/UK tour early next year with Bullet For My Valentine and Atreyu.

Tickets for Jinjer's US tour go on sale this Friday on August 26 at 10:00 AM local time.

Check out the dates below:

Oct 31: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Nov 01: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Nov 03: Denver Fillmore, CO

Nov 05: Minneapolis Fillmore Minneapolis, MN

Nov 07: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Nov 09: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Nov 10: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Nov 11: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Nov 13: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Nov 14: Cincinnati Bogart's, OH

Nov 15: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Nov 17: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 19: Pittsburgh Roxian, PA

Nov 20: Boston House of Blues, MA

Nov 21: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Nov 23: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Dec 07: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Dec 08: Greensboro Piedmont Hall, NC

Dec 10: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Dec 11: Nashville Marathon Music Hall, TN

Dec 13: Tampa Jannus Live, FL

Dec 14: Orlando House of Blues, FL

Dec 16: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Dec 17: Austin Emo's, TX

Dec 18: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Dec 20: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Dec 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Dec 22: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA