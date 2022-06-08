Jinjer to leave warzone and tour as official ambassadors for Ukraine

Jinjer have been given permission from Ukrainian authorities to leave their war-torn nation and tour as ambassadors for the victims of the Russian invasion.
The band confirmed a run of European festival appearances, including one at Bloodstock on August 13.
Jinjer announced: “We are very honored to announce that, together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry Of Culture, we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home.
“This is a huge honoor for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible! Come support, dance and scream your hearts out for Ukraine!”
In April the metal quartet raised $150,000 for war victims when they released two charity shirts, and showed how the money had helped a woman injured in a theatre bombing and the evacuated residents of an elderly home.
Jinger reported: “Each of you out there, no matter where you are from, contributed a lot to the help for our country simply by ordering one blue and yellow t-shirt. Thank you very much.”
The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Since then, it’s estimated that over 4200 civilians have died, including over 270 children, while nearly 4 million have been rendered refugees.
The tour dates in full:
Jun 10: Interlaken (CH) Greenfield Festival
Jun 11: Nickelsdorf (AT) Nova Rock Festival
Jun 17: Dessel (BE) Graspop Metal Meeting
Jun 18: Copenhagen (DK) Copenhell
Jun 19: Clisson (FR) Hellfest Open Air
Jun 24: Oslo (NO) Tons Of Rock
Jun 26: Spalene Porici (CZ) Basinfire Fest
Jun 29: Lisbon (PT) Lav - Lisboa Ao Vivo
Jun 30: Barcelona (ES) Rockfest Barcelona
Jul 01: Viveiro (ES) Resurrection Fest
Jul 03: Helsinki (FI) Tuska Festival
Jul 08: Ballenstedt (DE) Rockharz Open Air
Jul 15: Gävle (SE) Gefle Metal Festival
Jul 16: Bornhöved (DE) Blizzarrrd Rock Festival
Jul 24: Selestat (FR) Rock Your Brain Festival
Jul 27: Tolmin (SI) Metaldays Festival
Aug 04: Kostrzyn Nad Odrą (PL) Polandrock Festival
Aug 05: Villena (ES) Leyendas Del Rock Festival
Aug 06: Saint Maurice De Gourdans (FR) Sylak Open Air
Aug 07: Gdansk (PL) Ergo Arena
Aug 10: Josefov (CZ) Brutal Assault
Aug 13: Walton-On-Trent (UK) Bloodstock Open Air
Aug 19: Dinkelsbühl (DE) Summer Breeze Open Air
Aug 20: Hamburg (DE) Elbriot Festival