Jenny Hval launches Conceptual Romance video

Jenny Hval has released a video for her track Conceptual Romance.

It’s taken from the Norwegian artist’s upcoming album Blood Bitch, which is scheduled for release on September 30. The video follows a promo for Female Vampire.

Hval’s longtime collaborator Zia Anger directed the video and says it’s “a conceptual menage a trois between Jenny, myself, and cheap tricks.”

Anger adds: “It is a literal burial of the effigies we have created in our video and performance collaborations over the past three years.”

As for the ideas behind the shoot, Anger explains: “When I was a tiny child I saw my mother do a performance piece where she wore a skin suit just like the ones in the video. It really disturbed me, to have others see my mother ‘naked.’

“We’ve moved from complete and total censorship to a world where you can commodify your body if you resemble a certain ideal. Some people have a choice in this, others do not.

“We found toy versions of some of the most oppressive, exclusive, phallic equipment there is and decided to see what we could make with them.”

She continues: “Let’s unchain ourselves from our Instagram, our carefully curated images and self-commodification, trendy record labels, and fancy cameras.”

Hval is currently on tour across Europe in support of the album.

The Blood Bitch cover

Jenny Hval Blood Bitch tracklist

Ritual Awakening Female Vampire In The Red Conceptual Romance Untamed Region The Great Undressing Period Piece The Plague Secret Touch Lorna

Sep 01-05: Blandford End Of The Road Festival, UK

Sep 14: Oslo Ultima Festival, Norway

Sep 30: New York LPR, NY

Oct 17: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Soup Kitchen, UK

Oct 19: London Oslo, UK

Oct 21: Brussel AB, Belgium

Oct 22: Paris Point Ephemere, France

Oct 24: Luzern Suedpol, Switzerland

Oct 26: Berlin Kantine Am Berghain, Germany

Oct 27: Amsterdam De School, Netherlands

Oct 28: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany

Oct 29: Copenhagen Jazzhouse, Denmark

Nov 11: Los Angeles Resident, CA

Live: Jenny Hval In Bristol