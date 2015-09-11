Jenny Hval issues Take Care Of Yourself video

Jenny Hval has issued a video for her track Take Care Of Yourself.

It features on the Norwegian artist’s third album Apocalypse, Girl, released in June via Sacred Bones.

The promo was filmed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitt during a performance in New York when she was opening for Perfume Genius.

Hval says: “The show was in a dance club – a huge wrecking-disco ball threatened to demolish the stage. The audience was well lit, looking at each other. I sang into a plastic flower – or an imaginary plastic flower.”

Hval has also announced a run of European shows starting in Sweden in October. Five November UK dates are included in the schedule.

She previously released a video for album track That Battle Is Over.

Oct 27: Malmo Inkonst, Sweden

Oct 28: Stockholm Kagelbanan, Sweden

Nov 01: Berlin Volksbuhne, Germany

Nov 05: Glasgow The Hug & Pint, UK

Nov 07: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 08: Manchester Soup Kitchen, UK

Nov 09: Bristol The Lantern, UK

Nov 11: London Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, UK

Nov 12: Gent Charlatan, Belgium

Nov 13: Den Haag Crossing Border Festival, Netherlands

Nov 14: Barcelona Sidecar, Spain

Nov 15: Madrid Teatro del Arte, Spain